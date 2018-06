When Dexter Fowler signed his five-year deal with the Cardinals, I said on December 9, 2016, it would be a good deal for the first couple of years, but by year three of the deal, fans would be complaining. I knew it would happen but I’m even surprised it happened this fast.

Eroding skills and an eroding relationship between Cardinals Nation and Fowler leaves Mike Matheny with his hands tied.

The Cardinals tried to catch some of that Cubs magic in a bottle and now may have buyer’s remorse.