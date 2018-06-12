Missouri’s Parson: “The welfare of the people will be my guiding principle and sole consideration”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) emphasized unity and service Monday evening, during his address to a joint session of the Legislature in Jefferson City.

The Bolivar Republican tells lawmakers this is a difficult time for Missouri.

“During this time, we have witnessed politics at its worst and at its best,” Parson says. “We have been divided, and we have been united.”

Parson says this is a time for a fresh start and for lawmakers to recommit to working together for a better Missouri.

Governor Parson, who was sworn-in on June 1, told lawmakers they must be careful “not to erode the public’s trust in our system of government for short-term personal gain.”

“Most of all, we must always remember that we serve the people and the state of Missouri, not the other way around,” says Parson.

That line from the governor drew a bipartisan standing ovation, and State Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, was the first lawmaker to stand up and applaud.

Parson is pledging to “spend every day” working to make Missouri stronger and more prosperous.

“And I will never forget, I will never forget that public service is first and foremost is about serving Missourians,” Parson says.

Parson tells lawmakers that the welfare of the people will be his “guiding principle and sole consideration.”

The governor received several bipartisan standing ovations, during his 12-minute address.

Parson’s emphasis on unity is drawing praise from a vocal Democratic state lawmaker. State Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, appeared live Monday on Missourinet, after the governor’s speech.

“The main takeaway that I had anyway was the governor’s mention of making sure that the people’s faith in the institutions don’t erode. And I was very happy to hear him say that,” Razer says.

You can listen to Governor Parson’s full speech here.

Governor and First Lady Teresa Parson greeted guests after the speech, in the Governor’s office. The line appeared to be a few hundred people. Others attended a reception in the Capitol’s third floor rotunda.

Parson begins a “statewide listening tour” Tuesday, with five stops. He’ll travel to Springfield, Branson, Carthage, St. Joseph and Kansas City today.

Parson will begin his day Tuesday morning at 8 at the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and will end with a 7 pm stop at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

