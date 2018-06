Top Stories: Police are investigating after a body was found in south St. Louis yesterday. Officers say the death of the woman who was located in a backyard is suspicious. And the president of the Route 66 Association presented a proclamation to council members in southwest Missouri’s Willard which is the only host city of the 2018 Bike Across Missouri ride that is not on the iconic highway. The five-day, 257-mile bicycle ride from Joplin to Eureka, Missouri begins in a week.

