Bill Pollock Show–Unique ideas on how they play and how we view Major League Baseball (PODCAST)

Our podcast baseball expert Jeff Wilder and I debate Nick Elam’s radical ideas for changing the game of baseball. He’s a former baseball coach who is Professor at Ball State and is a Mensa member. Go into this with an open mind. Some ideas are far out there, (dynamic strikezone) but others have strong merit (three-batter minimum for relief pitchers) that could change the way we watch America’s Pastime.

