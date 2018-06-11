Supreme Court Commission seeking input about ways to help Missourians resolve civil disputes

St. Louis, MO (Missourinet) The Missouri Supreme Court’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Fairness is holding sessions to get feedback about the state’s civil justice system. At one held Saturday in North St. Louis, Gubernatorial appointee to the Ferguson Commission, Gabriel Gore, said a sub-committee is focused on how Missouri courts can best meet the needs of individuals trying to resolve civil disputes.

“They can review your experiences and see how they can help you on the issue of racial and ethnic fairness, craft recommendations that’ll increase racial and ethnic fairness in our civil courts. Your stories will be the foundation of change throughout the state of Missouri,” he says.

Miranda Jones with area social welfare organization “A Better Family Life” discussed how hosting the commission’s event could help their clients.

“Having someone, volunteers or part of the commission that can come to nonprofits, that can come to A Better Family Life, that way they have a comfortable place to come and to deal with some of those issues, those are some of the things we would be really interested in. When I say we have a lot of legal issues, we do.”

The commission is unable to give legal advice, but it will continue to share its progress.

By Missourinet contributing reporter Todd Sauter