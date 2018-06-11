Royals stumble home after finishing West Coast road trip 1-6

Jason Adam served up an eighth-inning tie-breaking home run to Matt Chapman as the Royals lost 3-2 to the Athletics in Oakland. Brad Keller making his third big league start limited Oakland to two runs and five hits while pitching into the sixth. Salvador Perez hit his 11th home run for Kansas City. Alex Gordon doubled in the ninth but was stranded at third base. The Royals went hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Royals lost six of seven on their California trip.

>>Royals Return Home Tomorrow

(Kansas City, MO) — After a day off, the Royals will open an eight-game homestand tomorrow night with the first two against the Reds. The defending World Series champion Astros and Rangers will also come to Kauffman Stadium during the homestand. Ian Kennedy will start the opener against the Reds. The Royals have dropped seven of their last eight games.

>>Soler May Return Tomorrow

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals are optimistic outfielder Jorge Soler will return tomorrow. He has not played since suffering a big left toe bone bruise after fouling a pitch off his foot on Friday in Oakland.