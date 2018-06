Top Stories: St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a string of weekend shootings that left two people dead, including a 23-year-old man, and seven injured. And the Joplin Police Department says a man has died from his injuries after a shooting Saturday. 27-year-old David Reynolds died from his injuries in a local hospital and 23-year-old Christopher Montz has been charged in the shooting that investigators think started as a road rage incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google