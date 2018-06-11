Governor Parson to address joint session of the Missouri Legislature on Monday (AUDIO)

Missouri’s new governor is scheduled to address a rare joint session of the Legislature Monday afternoon in Jefferson City.

Governor Mike Parson (R) is expected to speak at about 5:05 p.m. Monday.

State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, hopes to hear a unifying message.

“I’m pretty sure there will be undertones of unification, which I think are really necessary right now, to hear some of that,” Fitzwater says.

Fitzwater tells Missourinet he’d also like to hear some “general policy direction” from the governor Monday.

Fitzwater, who represents thousands of state employees in mid-Missouri’s Callaway and Cole counties, is impressed with Governor Parson’s first full week. He notes Parson now oversees about 55,000 state employees.

“I think he’s surrounded himself with some really good people that I have a lot of respect for, so I think that’s an encouraging start but you know it’s going to take awhile for him to be fully transitioned into that role,” says Fitzwater.

Missourinet will broadcast a live one-hour special Monday afternoon, from 5-6, with news director Brian Hauswirth anchoring the coverage. Managing Editor Alisa Nelson will join him for part of the broadcast.

Missourinet will carry Governor Parson’s speech live, and will interview numerous lawmakers from both parties after the speech.

The House will convene Monday afternoon at 4, and the joint session begins at 5.

Governor Parson’s office says friends, families, supporters, lawmakers and their families are being invited to a reception, after the governor’s address. The reception will take place in the third floor Capitol rotunda.

Governor and First Lady Teresa Parson will greet guests during and after the reception, in the Governor’s office. The general public is welcome.

Parson was sworn-in on June 1, as Missouri’s 57th governor.

Governor Parson told Missourinet last week that he’s considering calling a special session for the Legislature to examine a bill to allow him to appoint a lieutenant governor.

The lieutenant governor’s position is currently vacant.

Parson will also meet Monday morning with U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill (D) and Roy Blunt (R) in Jefferson City.

Senator McCaskill tells Missourinet she and Senator Blunt will travel to Missouri’s Capital City on Monday morning to meet with Parson. McCaskill notes she and Blunt have a scheduled vote in Washington on Monday afternoon.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, which was recorded on June 8, 2018:

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet