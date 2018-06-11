Cardinals can’t sweep but keep pace in N.L. Central

Scooter Gennett’s two-run single highlighted a four-run fourth inning as the Reds doubled up the Cardinals 6-3 and avoided a three-game sweep at Great American Ball Park. Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina plated runs for St. Louis, which had won its previous three. Carlos Martinez was tagged for five runs in less than four frames as he dropped to 3-and-3.

Martinez walked seven batters and has walked 12 in 7 2/3 innings since returning from the DL. Prior to injuring his lat on May 8, Martinez had only walked 12 over his previous five starts.

>>Cardinals Host Padres Tonight

(St. Louis MO) — The Cardinals welcome the Padres to Busch Stadium for the start of a three-game series tonight. Jack Flaherty starts for St. Louis, while San Diego sends 2-and-2 Jordan Lyles to the mound. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. The Cards are 32-and-25, three-and-a-half back in the NL Central.

>>Five-Run Sixth Lifts Pirates Past Cubs

(Chicago, IL) — The Pirates reeled off five runs in the sixth inning as they knocked off the Cubs 7-1 at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks took the tough loss for Chicago with five frames of one-run ball. Anthony Rizzo plated the lone run in the sixth as the Cubs failed to complete the three-game sweep.

>>Phillies Edge Brewers

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Phillies put up three runs in the [ fifth inning and held on to beat the Brewers 4-3 and deny Milwaukee the three-game sweep in Philly. Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun plated runs for Milwaukee, which finished 3-and-5 on its road trip. Dan Jennings suffered the loss.

>>Cubs At Brewers Tonight

(Milwaukee, WI) — The two teams ahead of the Cardinals will be in action when the Cubs open a three-game set at Milwaukee tonight. Chicago is 37-and-25, a half-game behind the 39-and-26 Brewers. Jose Quintana gets the ball for the Cubs opposite Milwaukee’s Junior Guerra. First pitch is 7:10 p.m.