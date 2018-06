There was an interesting article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the franchises with the longest droughts without a championship. Of course, the Chicago Cubs held that distinction until 2016, but the new slump is 70 years. I’ll go through the list, but you’ll be surprised how many slumps involved franchises that have passed through St. Louis or Kansas City or how teams from our cities helped keep slumps alive.

Plus, my day at the races!