Cardinals need extras to top Reds

St. Louis Cardinals Jedd Gyorko Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Jedd Gyorko drove in the go-ahead run in the tenth inning as the Cardinals beat the Reds 7-6 in Cincinnati.

Jose Martinez homered twice and drove in four runs and Yairo Munoz also homered for St. Louis.

Bud Norris blew the save in the ninth inning but ended up with the win and John Brebbia locked down the save.

The Cardinals have won two-straight.

Joey Votto and Jesse Winker had run-producing singles in the ninth as the Reds rallied to tie it. Matt Harvey gave up five runs over six innings in a no-decision and Raisel Iglesias took the loss for Cincinnati.