Royals losing streak reaches five

The Royals fell 4-1 to the Athletics in Oakland to extend their losing streak to five games. They are 1-and-6 in June. Alcides Escobar homered in the third for the Kansas City run. The Royals managed just four hits after collecting only one hit on Tuesday. Jason Hammel yielded four runs on eight hits to take the loss. The Royals fell to a season-worst 21 games below .500.

>>Royals Recall Outfielder Orlando

The Royals recalled outfielder Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha and immediately inserted him into the lineup. Orlando went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in the 4-1 loss. He fills the roster spot of outfielder Jon Jay, who was traded Wednesday to Arizona for two minor league pitching prospects. Orlando hit .300 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 35 games with the Storm Chasers. He had an 11-game hitting streak with a .523 average and .795 slugging percentage when he was promoted.

He was involved in an unlucky play that turned the game over to the A’s. With the sun down but not entirely set and the Coliseum lights not yet having full effect, Orlando lost a ball in deep centerfield. The ball bounced off the wall, allowing two runs to score. It’s possible, had that ball been caught, the Royals could have escaped that bases loaded, one out jam down only 2-1. Hammel wasn’t about to blame Orlando.

“There’s a ball that’s lost in the sky. I don’t know whether Paulo could have caught that or not. Twilight’s tough, and it’s a big yard,” said Hammel. “That’s a tough play out there.”

>>Royals Will Start Junis Tonight In Oakland

Right-hander Jake Junis will start the second of the four-game series tonight in Oakland. Junis is 2-and-1 with a 2.84 ERA in five road starts this season. The A’s will counter with Frankie Montas, who is 2-and-0 with a 0.64 ERA.