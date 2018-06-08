Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-8-2018

Top Stories: The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has charged a man with second-degree murder in an incident that involved multiple gunshots and a three-vehicle chain reaction crash. 31-year-old Addrian McKissic is charged in the death of 39-year-old Ronald Floyd Wednesday. And an appeals court has exonerated a man from central Missouri’s Sturgeon who was sentenced to prison in 2016 for driving while intoxicated as a “prior and persistent offender.” The court this week found insufficient evidence for Richard Wilhite’s ninth DWI conviction.

