Mikolas making a case for an All-Star appearance

Jose Martinez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Cardinals went on to beat the Marlins 4-1 at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas allowed just three hits and an unearned run over seven innings as St. Louis avoided a three-game sweep. Mikolas is now 7-and-1. Bud Norris notched his 12th save.

Mike Matheny believes Mikolas is making a case for a summer trip to D.C. for the All-Star game. Matheny admits Mikolas is exceeding the expectations of everyone.

>>Cardinals At Reds Tomorrow

The Cardinals now head to the Queen City to open a three-game series with the Reds. Luke Weaver starts the opener for St. Louis, while Cincinnati sends former Met Matt Harvey to the hill. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. The Cards are 33-and-27, three games behind the Brewers for the NL Central lead.

>>Cardinals’ Minor Leaguer Throws No-Hitter

A Cardinals’ minor leaguer is celebrating a no-hitter. Paul Balestrieri turned the trick for Class-A Peoria in an 8-0 win at Kane County. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out six without a walk. Only one batter reached base on a two-out fielding error in the first inning by first baseman Yariel Gonzalez.