Jackson County Prosecutor won’t pursue Greitens on felony charge

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not file charges against former Governor Eric Greitens in a felony case that originated in St. Louis.

Baker said that with a statute of limitations set to expire this weekend, her office did not have sufficient evidence to consider filing new charges in the Greitens case. She said still missing was corroborating evidence for an invasion of Shortly after privacy case.

Baker, a Democrat who has served as Jackson County Prosecutor since 2011, was on a tight deadline to bring charges against the former Republican governor.

The case is based on the accusation Greitens took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a woman in a state of undress and then threatened to distribute the photo if the woman talked about the encounter.

The media first reported the alleged misconduct by Greitens when the woman’s ex-husband supplied a St. Louis TV station with a secret recording he made of the woman describing her experience with Greitens to him.

Shortly after Prosecutor Baker’s announcement, the woman’s attorney, Scott Simpson released a statement thanking her supporters while slamming her ex-husband for “selling her private story for a six-figure payout”.

Simpson said, “The most intimate details of her life were made public by a vengeful ex-husband and second man willing to spend millions of dollars spreading lies about her in an effort to save his political career.” Simpson was presumably referring to Greitens as the second man.

The case originated in the circuit court in St. Louis, where the alleged encounter between Greitens and the woman took place. The charge of felony invasion of privacy was dropped when Judge Rex Burlison ruled that Circuit Attorney Gardner could be called as a witness by the defense.

The defense had accused private investigator William Tisaby of perjury and Gardner of having knowledge of Tisaby’s breach and failing to take action. Burlison appointed Baker as a special prosecutor when he issued an order barring Gardner’s office from handling the case.

A court date had been set there for July 2nd before Friday announcement.

Gardner and her office were released from any civil liability in the case through an agreement Greitens’ defense attorneys made with her to drop a separate criminal charge in exchange for his resignation from office. Greitens was charged with felony computer tampering for allegedly obtaining a donor list from his former charity without consent and using it for campaign purposes.

Criminal charges against Greitens could be exhausted with Baker’s Friday announcement not to pursue the invasion of privacy charge. One of the stipulations to drop the computer tampering charge in St. Louis stated that it would not be re-filed by the circuit attorney.

One of the stipulations in the agreement to drop that case required Greitens to acknowledge that the prosecution had evidence to move forward. That stipulation was released this week after first being sealed when the agreement was first made public.

Greitens also faces a lawsuit over use of an app that erases text messages by himself and his office when he was governor. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has set a June 19th court date to hear arguments on whether or not to require the Office of the Governor to answer questions about use of the app.

In addition, a House committee that’s been seeking documents from Greitens dark money non-profit organization has dropped its demand for now. Mark Kempton, who’s representing the committee, filed the motion late Wednesday saying the panel is dropping its lawsuit at this time but reserves the right to refile one at a later date.