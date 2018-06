Top Stories: Two of the suspects now facing criminal charges in the death of mid-Missouri’s Carl DeBrodie say they’re innocent. DeBrodie was a man with special needs who was found encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit last year. And two suspects police believe to be connected to a car break-in ring in downtown St. Louis are now on the run. Court documents show 34-year-old Lamonte Brown and 38-year-old Jason Holmes had their GPS monitoring bracelets cut last Friday and have since fled.

