Has the selloff started in Kansas City? Jon Jay shipped to Arizona

Royals rookie reliever Scott Barlow gave up home runs to Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton in a 4-3 loss to the Angels in Anaheim. Royals starter Ian Kennedy held the Angels to one run on seven hits over five innings. Alex Gordon drove in all three KC runs with a pair of singles. The Royals are 0-and-6 against the Angels this season. They dropped to 20-games below .500 and into last place in the AL Central.

The much-anticipated matchup with Shohei Ohtani didn’t last long after Ohtani was removed following the fourth inning because of a blister on his middle finger.

>>Royals Trade Jay To DBacks For Two Pitching Prospects

The Royals dealt outfielder and leadoff hitter Jon Jay to the Diamondbacks for two minor league pitching prospects. The Royals acquired left-hander Gabe Speier and right-hander Elvis Luciano. Spier will join the Royals’ Northwest Arkansas affiliate in the Texas League. The 18-year-old Luciano will be assigned to the Royals’ Burlington rookie league team in the Appalachian League.

>>Royals Continue Trip With Four Games In Oakland

Right-hander Jason Hammel will be the Royals starter tonight for the opener of a four-game series in Oakland. Hammel is 2-and-0 with a 1.96 ERA in his last three starts. The A’s will counter with Frankie Montas, who is 2-and-0 with a 0.64 ERA.

