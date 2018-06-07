Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst dies at 95

The Cardinals are mourning the loss of Hall of Fame second baseman Red Schoendienst. He died Wednesday at the age of 95. The team announced his death during last night’s game against the Marlins. Schoendienst managed the Cards to two pennants and a World Series title in the 1960’s. Watch a feature from MLB.com.

Schoendienst played 15 of his 19 MLB seasons in St. Louis. He was a career .289 hitter with a fielding percentage of .982. He won a World Series as a player in 1946 with the Cardinals and played in two more later in his career with the Milwaukee Braves who went 1-1. He was a 10-time All-Star, and the oldest living member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame at the time of his death, Schoendienst spent 67 years with the Cardinals and 76 in professional baseball.

“Red was one of the greatest Cardinals of all time, and a beloved member of the Cardinals organization for over six decades,” Cardinals principal owner and chief executive officer William O. DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. “His influence on this organization cannot be overstated. Red was a great player, a great manager, and a wonderful mentor to countless players, coaches and members of the front office. He was also a fan favorite who connected with millions of Cardinals fans across multiple generations. He will be sorely missed.”

Mike Matheny shared his thoughts on Red.

Adam Wainwright on his personal relationship with Red.

“The connection between Red and the fans of St. Louis spanned multiple generations and he was a wonderful ambassador for our game,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Red’s family, his many friends and admirers throughout our game, and Cardinals fans everywhere.”