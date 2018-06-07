Flaherty lit up. Reyes done for the year as injuries pile up for the #STLCards

Jack Flaherty was jolted for eight hits and six runs in five innings as the Cardinals lost 11-3 to the Marlins at Busch Stadium. Jose Martinez went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI for St. Louis, which has lost the first two games in the series. Lewis Brinson hit a pair of home runs and Derek Dietrich also went deep for Miami.

The pitching woes continued for the bullpen. Brett Cecil gave up two runs, one earned. Preston Guilmet appeared for the second day in a row since being added to the roster and gave up another homer and a couple of runs. Things were so bad, Mike Matheny called on Jedd Gyorko to pitch the ninth.

>>Cardinals Close Out Series With Marlins Today

The Cardinals close out their three-game series with the Marlins this afternoon at Busch Stadium. First pitch is at 12:15 p.m. Miles Mikolas starts for St. Louis. He’s 6-and-1. Elieser Hernandez toes the rubber for Miami. The Cards are 32-and-27, three-and-a-half games behind the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

>>Cardinals’ Reyes Has Season-Ending Surgery

The season is over for Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes. He had surgery yesterday to repair a tendon attached to a strained muscle in the upper right side of his back. Recovery time is estimated at six months. Reyes pitched four innings in his season debut on May 30th after missing 22 months following Tommy John surgery.