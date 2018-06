Jontay Porter said he was confident he would have been a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. So why did he return? Hear from Jontay. It starts at the 11:50 mark.

Adam Wainwright had great things to say about Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst. That’s at the 5:54 mark.

The podcast will start with the depressing play of the Royals and Cardinals. Kansas City is giving up and St. Louis suffers another injury. Hear GM Michael Girsch on the latest injury to Alex Reyes.