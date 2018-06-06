Southern Missouri house fire kills several children, injures one woman

Five children have been killed and a woman has been injured today in a mobile home fire near Lebanon. The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown. She was airlifted to a Springfield hospital.

According to a press release from the Lebanon Police Department, the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway about the cause of the fire that happened this morning. The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshalls are investigating the incident.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notification.

This is a developing story.

