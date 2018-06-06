Potosi, Mo. native Coleman drafted by Padres

Missouri State junior Dylan Coleman became the second Bear in as many days to be selected in the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Tuesday, as the San Diego Padres picked the right-handed pitcher in the fourth round with the 111th overall pick. Coleman joins fellow MSU junior Jeremy Eierman on the Bears’ list of 2018 draftees after the shortstop was selected 70th overall by Oakland Monday evening.

Coleman earned his first all-conference nod this spring after pacing the Valley circuit in wins (10), innings pitched (102.2) strikeouts (129) and opposing batting average (.205) during the Bears’ 40-17 season. The junior right-hander posted four double-digit strikeout performances en route to becoming just the third Missouri State pitcher to reach the 300-strikeout plateau, concluding the season with 317 K’s for his three-year career. A Potosi, Mo., product, Coleman ranks among the Bears’ all-time leaders in wins (24), starts (46) and innings pitched (274.1).

Overall, the Bears have produced 140 players who have gone on to sign professional contracts over their 55 years as a varsity program, including 121 during Keith Guttin’s 36-year tenure as head coach.