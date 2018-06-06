Neosho’s Crowder College has lefty pitcher selected in fourth round of MLB Draft

Left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby, who struck out 156 batters in just 74 2/3 innings for Crowder College, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the draft. Ashby was drafted last year in the 25th round by the Texas Rangers, but returned to the Neosho, Missouri junior college school for his sophomore season.

The 20-year old Ashby went 11-2 with a 2.29 ERA for the Roughriders, including three no-hitters. Ashby averaged 2.08 strikeouts per inning. Ashby is the nephew of former big leaguer Andy Ashby. He has also committed to Tennessee. According to MLB.com, the value for the 125th overall pick is $438,300.

In Ashby’s last start for Crowder on May 11, he struck out 17 in a win over Mineral Area College. Ashby recorded double-digit strikeouts in his last four starts of the season.