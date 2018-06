Top Stories: A former Columbia Public Schools teacher faces a felony charge after being accused of having sex with a student. A hearing was held yesterday for 30-year-old Sean Diestel over his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. He was arrested last month. And the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is considering her options after being told she can release the full agreement which led to charges being dropped against former Governor Eric Greitens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google