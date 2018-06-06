Missouri House committee probing Greitens drops subpoenas, for now

A group of lawmakers demanding records from former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ political non-profit and campaign committee has withdrawn its subpoenas. Mark Kempton, who’s representing the special House committee investigating Greitens, filed the motion late Wednesday. He said the committee is dropping its lawsuit for now but reserves the right to refile one at a later date.

The question remains whether the committee charged with probing Greitens as governor has the power to demand the documents since Greitens no longer holds Missouri’s top office.

The panel was seeking communication and coordination between Greitens’ political non-profit organization – A New Missouri – and Greitens for Missouri. It also wanted expense records from both groups. The non-profit’s status allows it to conceal donor information from public view.

Greitens resigned from office last Friday after a turbulent year spotlighted by scandal involving a 2015 affair and alleged campaign finance violations. He’s accused of taking and transmitting an intimate photo of his mistress without her permission and threatening to blackmail her with it to keep quiet about their 2015 relationship.

Former Greitens campaign advisor Michael Hafner has alleged that Greitens was using shell companies to hide donors and received foreign donations, which would break federal campaign laws.

Last week, a felony computer tampering charge was dropped against Greitens in exchange for his resignation. The charge stems from him taking and transferring a donor list from the charity he founded without getting permission from the proper organization officials. The Democrat-turned-Republican then used the list to fuel his campaign for governor.

