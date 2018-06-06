Five arrested in grisly death of mid-Missouri special needs man

Five people are facing criminal charges in the grisly death of mid-Missouri’s Carl DeBrodie.

53-year-old Sherry Paulo and 50-year-old Anthony R. Flores are looking at the most serious accusations, including involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse.

They worked at DeBrodie’s group home, Second Chance in Fulton. Court documents say they did not do enough to maintain DeBrodie’s health; recklessly caused his death by failing to obtain emergency medical services for him sometime from Aug. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2016; and knowingly disposed of his corpse in a Fulton storage unit.

A civil lawsuit filed by DeBrodie’s mother says DeBrodie fought another resident for the amusement of Paulo and Flores and others. Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers said his department’s investigation did not uncover anything of that nature. “We were actually waiting just like everyone else to what charges would actually come down from the prosecutor’s office,” said Myers.

DeBrodie, who has special needs, was found encased in concrete in a storage unit in April 2017. Authorities say he had probably been dead for months.

Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson on Tuesday also announced misdemeanor charges against 32-year-old Anthony R.K. Flores, 29-year-old Shaina Osborne, and 34-year-old Mary Paulo, for making a false report. Court documents claim they made false statements to police officers after DeBrodie was declared missing.

The indictments were issued March 30 but were not unsealed until the morning of June 5.

“I made the decision to keep the indictments sealed until I was fully satisfied that proceeding with the state criminal charges would have no negative impact on the federal investigation and/or potential prosecution of federal criminal charges,” Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our office will continue to work with the DeBrodie family and their attorney. I have made every effort to keep the family’s personal representative and attorney informed about the progress of the case and will continue to do so. I wish to thank them for their patience during this lengthy investigation and initiation of criminal prosecution.”

A detailed look at the charges:

Sherry K. Paulo, 53, of Fulton, who was indicted for the following offenses:

Count I – the class D felony of client neglect,

Count II – the class C felony of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree,

Count III – the class D felony of abandonment of a corpse,

Count IV – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person,

Count V – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

The warrant issued for Sherry Paulo ordered that she be held with no bond.

Anthony R. Flores, 58, of Fulton, who was indicted for the following offenses:

Count I- the class D felony of client neglect,

Count II – the class C felony of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree,

Count III – the class D felony of abandonment of a corpse,

Count IV – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person,

Count V – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

The warrant issued for Anthony R. Flores ordered that he be held with no bond.

Anthony R.K. Flores, 32, of Fulton, who was indicted for the following offenses:

Count I – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person,

Count II – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

The warrant issued for Anthony R.K. Flores ordered that he be held with bonds set at $2000.00, cash only, per count, for a total of $4000.00, cash only.

Shaina A. Osborne, 29, of Fulton, who was indicted for the following offense:

Count I – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

The warrant issued for Shaina Osborne ordered that she be held with a bond set at $3000.00, cash only.

Mary K. Paulo, 34, of Fulton, who was indicted for the following offense:

Count I – the class A misdemeanor of making a false report of a missing person.

The warrant issued for Mary K. Paulo ordered that she be held with a bond set at $2000.00, cash only.

Missourinet affiliate KSSZ contributed this story