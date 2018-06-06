Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / Bill Pollock Show–The return of Martinez overshadowed by Little League plays, Bush League responses (PODCAST)

Bill Pollock Show–The return of Martinez overshadowed by Little League plays, Bush League responses (PODCAST)

By

Guys getting doubled off, running through stop signs, getting picked off third base.  I don’t have a problem with any of the baserunning issues in last night’s 7-4 loss to the Marlins.  What I have an issue with is Tommy Pham not taking responsibility for killing a threat.  Is the chip on his shoulder routine, starting to get old for Cardinals fans?

Things were just as bad for the Royals.  A little league play in their game last night against the Angels was the difference and Ned Yost got a little testy.