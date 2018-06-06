Bill Pollock Show–The return of Martinez overshadowed by Little League plays, Bush League responses (PODCAST)

Guys getting doubled off, running through stop signs, getting picked off third base. I don’t have a problem with any of the baserunning issues in last night’s 7-4 loss to the Marlins. What I have an issue with is Tommy Pham not taking responsibility for killing a threat. Is the chip on his shoulder routine, starting to get old for Cardinals fans?

Things were just as bad for the Royals. A little league play in their game last night against the Angels was the difference and Ned Yost got a little testy.