Royals bullpen stumbles late against Angels

Salvador Perez homered and Jorge Soler drilled a two-run double, but it was not enough for the Royals in a 9-6 loss to the Angels in Anaheim. Jon Jay had three hits to raise his average to .311. The Royals jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but could not hold it. The Angels broke a tie with a three-run eighth inning off rookie left-hander Tim Hill. The Kansas City bullpen ERA jumped to 5.64 after yielding five runs in three innings.

>>Keller Starting Tonight For Royals At Angels

Rookie right-hander Brad Keller will make his second major league start tonight against the Angels. He is 1-and-1 with a 2.13 ERA, making 21 relief appearances before being inserted into the rotation. Left-hander Andrew Heaney will start for the Angels in the middle game of this series.

>>Royals Take Five College Pitchers In MLB Draft

The Royals selected five college pitchers in the first day of the MLB Draft. They picked Florida right-hander Brady Singer with the 18th overall pick. Singer went 11-and-1 with a 2.37 ERA for the Gators this season. The Royals choose Singer’s teammate, right-hander Jackson Kowar 33rd overall, and Virginia lefty Daniel Lynch one pick later. With the 40th pick, KC went for Stanford left-hander Kris Bubic and chose Memphis right-hander Jonathan Bowlan 58th overall.