Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-5-2018

Top Stories: Residents in the Kansas City area are continuing their cleanup after last Saturday’s early morning storms. Suburban Lee’s Summit was hit especially hard as winds reaching 80 miles an hour knocked down several large trees and power lines in the city. KCP&L crews had restored power to most homes and businesses as of Monday afternoon. And the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield near St. Louis will be re-branded as a development called “The District,” which is planned for the summer of 2019. The new development is planned to compliment Topgolf, a new-age driving range that’s and expected to open later this summer.

