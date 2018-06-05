Missouri Senate seat flips from red to blue

Democratic State Rep. Lauren Arthur has pulled off a double-digit victory for the 17th Senatorial seat in a Kansas City area swing district. She defeated Republican State Rep. Kevin Corlew in a special election last night.

The last time a Democrat from Clay County held the office was in 2004 by the late Ed Quick.

Arthur’s win brings the Senate’s party makeup to 24 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

Arthur and Corlew, both considered moderates, ran for the seat vacated by Republican Ryan Silvey. Former Governor Eric Greitens appointed Silvey to the Public Service Commission.

Arthur’s victory comes a few days after Greitens, a Republican, resigned from office for a trail of accusations.

