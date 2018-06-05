Missouri Governor filling key positions; Knodell will be Deputy Chief of Staff

Some familiar names in Jefferson City will play key roles in new Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s administration.

Governor Parson (R) announced Tuesday that Robert Knodell will be his Deputy Chief of Staff.

Knodell has been serving as the Missouri House Republican Campaign Committee’s Executive Director, helping Republicans gain 115 House seats in 2018.

Knodell also served as chief of staff for a Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem.

Parson says Justin Alferman will be his Legislative Director.

Alferman, R-Hermann, served four years in the Missouri House, representing Franklin, Gasconade and Osage counties.

“As a former elected State Representative, Justin understands well the importance of government working to serve and protect the interests of the people of Missouri,” Parson said in a written statement.

Alferman has been the House Budget Committee’s vice chairman.

Governor Parson says Steele Shippy will be his Communications Director. Shippy has been Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

“Steele is fully equipped to lead our office in providing effective communication, better transparency, and being responsive to the citizens of Missouri,” Parson says.

Kelli Jones will serve as Press Secretary. She was Parson’s spokeswoman in the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and has more than 25 years of experience.

Marylyn Luetkemeyer will be Governor Parson’s Executive Assistant. She was Parson’s Executive Assistant when he was a State Senator and Lieutenant Governor.

Parson praises Luetkemeyer’s professionalism, her two decades of experience and her “attention to detail.”

Governor Parson held a Cabinet meeting on Monday, saying that he has no plans to replace any Cabinet members.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet