Missouri Governor discusses Cabinet; Parson to meet Tuesday with Kansas City Mayor James (AUDIO)

The new Missouri governor says he has no plans to replace any Cabinet members.

Governor Mike Parson (R) briefed the Capitol Press Corps Monday morning, before meeting with the Cabinet at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

“Governor Greitens brought together a good team to the state of Missouri,” Parson says. “Most of these Cabinet members back here (behind him) that I’m looking forward to working with. I don’t anticipate any changes in the Cabinet that I’m aware of.”

As Parson spoke to reporters at the door of his office, the Cabinet members were watching and listening behind him.

Parson says he wants to be a resource for the Cabinet.

Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn says she plans to stay in her position.

Chinn tells Missourinet farmers and ranchers have one of their own, with Parson as governor.

“Many farmers that I visited with over the weekend were really excited to know that there was going to be someone who understood agriculture as a farmer, who knows what it’s like to be a price taker instead of a price maker,” says Chinn.

A price maker is someone who’s able to influence market prices.

Chinn, a fifth-generation farmer from northeast Missouri’s Clarence, says Governor Parson will have one-on-one meetings with department directors in the coming weeks.

Meantime, Parson says he wants urban mayors to know the challenges rural Missouri is facing, and wants rural mayors to know about the challenges in urban areas.

The Republican governor will meet Tuesday with Kansas City Mayor Sly James, and will meet soon with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

James and Krewson are both prominent Democrats.

“We want to learn about what their issues are both in St. Louis and Kansas City, we’re bringing a coalition of mayors in actually,” Parson says. “But I also want to be able to utilize the urban areas and the rural areas. I want both to know what the challenges are for all over the state.”

James and the bipartisan “Missouri Mayors United for Progress” will meet with Parson Tuesday.

James, the group president, unsuccessfully pushed primary seat belt legislation and a ban on texting while driving during the 2018 session.

59 Missouri cities and counties have now adopted primary seat belt ordinances.

Click here to listen to Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s full media briefing, which took place on June 4, 2018 at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth participated in that briefing:

