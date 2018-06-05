Cuonzo Martin joins NABC Board of Directors

Mizzou Men’s Basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin has accepted an invitation to join the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Board of Directors. Martin’s appointment to the board is effective immediately.

“The NABC’s sole focus has been dedicated to developing leaders and positively impacting the lives of student-athletes, so I’m excited and honored to be on the Board of Directors,” Martin said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve and help continually grow our game alongside well-respected colleagues from around the nation.”

Located in Kansas City, Mo., the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest “Phog” Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches.

All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.org.

Martin was also recently appointed to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, where he serves as one of two active coaches on the influential group.