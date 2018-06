I roll into the podcast with some T.J. Oshie trivia but first I went off the rails talking about people on Twitter who used Wikipedia to try to disprove a hockey journalist. (Listener discretion advised)

A listener to the podcast has a hot take on Michael Wacha. What’s his wild prediction?

The Royals and Cardinals score big in the first day of the MLB Draft.

We just want players to play and politicians to…well…just keep your nose out of sports.