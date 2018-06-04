Missourinet

Wacha flirts with a no-hitter again in Cardinals win over Pirates (AUDIO)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha yells out as Pittsburgh Pirates Colin Moran singles to right field in the ninth inning, breaking up his no hitter at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 3, 2018.  Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Cardinals shut out the Pirates 5-0 at Busch Stadium.  Colin Moran broke up the bid with a pinch-hit single leading off the ninth.  Wacha is now 7-and-1.  Marcell Ozuna belted a grand slam in the first inning to highlight the offense.

This was the second time in his career Wacha has lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning.  Wacha was dominating, striking out eight and walking two while mixing his fastball, curve and changeup with great command.

Wacha talks about the at-bat against Moran

Wacha discusses staying focused

 

>>Cardinals Host Marlins Tuesday

The Cardinals welcome the Marlins to Busch Stadium for the start of a three-game series tomorrow.  Carlos Martinez starts for St. Louis, while Miami sends 0-and-7 Jose Urena  to the mound.  First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.  The Cards are 32-and-25, three-and-a-half back in the NL Central.