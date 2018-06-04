Wacha flirts with a no-hitter again in Cardinals win over Pirates (AUDIO)

Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the ninth inning as the Cardinals shut out the Pirates 5-0 at Busch Stadium. Colin Moran broke up the bid with a pinch-hit single leading off the ninth. Wacha is now 7-and-1. Marcell Ozuna belted a grand slam in the first inning to highlight the offense.

This was the second time in his career Wacha has lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning. Wacha was dominating, striking out eight and walking two while mixing his fastball, curve and changeup with great command.

Wacha talks about the at-bat against Moran

Wacha discusses staying focused

>>Cardinals Host Marlins Tuesday

The Cardinals welcome the Marlins to Busch Stadium for the start of a three-game series tomorrow. Carlos Martinez starts for St. Louis, while Miami sends 0-and-7 Jose Urena to the mound. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. The Cards are 32-and-25, three-and-a-half back in the NL Central.