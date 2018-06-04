SLU’s baseball season ends with loss to Missouri State

Saint Louis University Baseball was looking for its first win in an NCAA Baseball Championship event since the 1960’s, as the Billikens scored runs in the eighth and ninth to tie it, but allowed the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth and fell 9-8 to Missouri State on Sunday in Oxford, MS. ending their NCAA Regionals bid at 0-2. The Billikens finish their season 39-20.

Missouri State got a walk and a single to lead-off the last inning. Ryan Lefner struck-out a pair of batters in the final frame, but a single to left field gave the Bears the walk-off victory.

SLU was down two in the top of the eighth when Cole Dubet hit the Billikens second home run of the game to cut the deficit to 8-7. In the ninth, with two outs, Saint Louis made a push. A walk to Kyle Fletcher began things before back-to-back singles from Alex King and Nick Reese tied the game at 8-8.