Movie about legendary SW Missouri vigilante group premieres in Branson

A historic feature film premiere drew lots of attention at the Mansion Entertainment Center in Branson Sunday afternoon.

Over a thousand people showed up to attended the premiere of Baldknobber, a locally produced film set 20 years after the civil war.

The feature film is based on the true story of “the league of law and order” in the Ozark mountains back in the 1880’s.

It tells the story of how the vigilante group impacted the individuals and families involved.

“There were 40 murders in Taney County in the 1880’s and no one even went to jail,” explained Michael Johnson, the executive producer, “so one man named Nathaniel Kinney decided to do something about it. He met with 30 men at a saloon meeting, got together, and formed the league of law and order which is now known as the Baldknobbers.”

Johnson said he funded most of the production himself and it took lots of hard work over six years to complete.

It was important to cast local actors.

“We kind of wanted that local flavor, local dialect, and there’s a lot of talent in the area plus some folks are just diehard Ozarkian folks,” said Curtis Copeland, one of the associate producers.

Actor Eddie Wood stresses the importance of this film.

“Nowadays people are trying to tear away history,” Wood said, “and you cannot do that. History is going to be there regardless. And this story means so much to a lot of people.”

The making of the film included 72 featured actors, more than 100 horse riders, 500 background extras, and 62 scenes shot in 42 locations in Missouri and Arkansas.

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV contributed this story