Missourinet 7 a.m. News 6-4-2018

Top Stories: An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in western Missouri’s Jackson County. 18-year-old Ja’quann McCarver has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyson White who was allegedly purchasing a gun from McCarver. And police are investigating a second shooting in the popular St. Louis bar and restaurant district known as Soulard. A man was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment early Sunday morning after a well-known bartender was shot and killed in the same spot last Tuesday.