Bill Pollock Show–The contenders and pretenders two months into the MLB season (PODCAST)

I never get too worked up about teams that get off to fast starts in baseball before we flip the calendar to June. Now as we start the third full month of the season, it is clear to see which of those early contenders have turned into pretenders.

For the state of Pennsylvania, it doesn’t look good. Jake Arrieta called the Phillies performance against San Francisco “horse s**t,” he went off the rails. The Pirates are not the fourth team that will contend in the NL Central. Michael Wacha and the Cardinals took care of that this weekend.