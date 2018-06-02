Bears, Billikens postponed in NCAA Regional baseball

After severe weather wreaked havoc on Oxford throughout the afternoon Friday, Missouri State’s NCAA Regional contest with Tennessee Tech has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The Bears and Golden Eagles will now open postseason play Saturday (June) at Noon (CT), before the host Ole Miss Rebels take on the Saint Louis Billikens in the other opening-round pairing at 6 p.m.

2018 NCAA Oxford Regional Schedule

Saturday, June 2

Game 1 – No. 2 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 3 Missouri State, 12 p.m. CT (ESPN3)

Game 2 – No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, 6 p.m. (SECN)

Sunday, June 3

Game 3 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 6 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 4, 12 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary), 6 p.m.