Greitens attorney fights to block order to turn over documents from secretive nonprofit

An attorney for Governor Eric Greitens campaign has asked a judge to reverse an order to turn over documents from a Greitens’ secretive non-profit organization and his campaign committee to a special House panel investigating him.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway filed a court motion Friday morning claiming the committee no longer has authority to demand the documents because the Republican head of state is resigning at 5 p.m.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem decided Tuesday that documents must be turned over to the committee by 5 p.m.

The non-profit group, A New Missouri Inc., is a classified as a 501 (c) (4) organization that conceals the identities of its donors. Because of this arrangement, it’s often associated with the term “dark money”.

During the 2016 campaign, Greitens’ campaign received $6 million worth of “dark money” contributions that traveled through nonprofits and into federal political action committees.

According to the court order, A New Missouri Inc., must turn over communications and documents showing potential coordination between it, the governor and the governor’s campaign committee, as well as money it’s spent related to advertising.

The House still wants the subpoenas from the committee honored.