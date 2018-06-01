Bill Pollock Show–Podcasting and playing nurse. I’m yelling about bullpens, baseball and laundry!

Major League managers are just destroying their relievers and doing nothing to stop it. The handling of Jordan Hicks by Mike Matheny and the handling of Felipe Vazquez by Clint Hurdle in maddening.

The Missouri State Bears and Saint Louis Billikens begin NCAA Regionals play today in Oxford. Before I took a day off to care for my wife’s gallbladder surgery, I spoke with MSU head coach Keith Guttin before his team left for postseason play. Always a great conversation.

Not even 24 hours after her surgery, I come around the corner and her head is buried inside our dryer. I caught her folding clothes! The drama “unfolds” (see what I did there) on the podcast!