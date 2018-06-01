(AUDIO) Q & A with Mike and Teresa Parson: “I’m not sure it has sank in yet”

Lt. Gov Mike Parson and his wife Teresa spoke to the press just before going to a special prayer service, then his swearing in as Missouri’s newest governor. Their life transitioned abruptly when Gov. Eric Greitens unexpectantly stepped down in an agreement with St. Louis prosecutors, who dropped a pending felony charge against him.

Parson says he has reached out to the outgoing governor, but at this posting, he had not heard back.

Today, Parson has been busy setting meetings with congressional, state and local leaders so that he can “hit the ground and get started” Monday. Meanwhile. Teresa has been juggling duties between their farm in Bolivar and the capital city.