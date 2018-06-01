Missourinet

(AUDIO) Gov. Parson speech and presser at swearing-in: “I am optimistic about the future of our great state”

Mike Parson been sworn in as Missouri’s 57th Governor. Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mary Rhodes Russell delivered the  oath.  Parson made a short statement and took questions from the media:

Listen to statement and questions:

 