(AUDIO) Gov. Parson speech and presser at swearing-in: “I am optimistic about the future of our great state”

Mike Parson been sworn in as Missouri’s 57th Governor. Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mary Rhodes Russell delivered the oath. Parson made a short statement and took questions from the media:
Listen to statement and questions:
By Bill Pollock
