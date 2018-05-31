Missouri Congressman holds St. Louis event to curb gun violence

Government officials joined civic leaders to curb gun violence in St. Louis City last night as Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay hosted an event at the city’s Better Family Life Cultural Center.

The event featured members of law enforcement, clergy, victims, and ex-offenders. Congressman Clay addressed a packed room on the gun violence in St. Louis.

”It’s an obscenity. And it’s an insult to good people like you. And doing something to stop gun violence begins with us. Right here, tonight.”

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden also addressed the crowd.

“We’ve had 67 homicides this year. That is one more than we had at this time last year – so we had 66 at this time last year. You have to ask yourself, wow, we’re on pace with a year, that was a record high. 2-hundred and five last year was not the number you want to be on pace with. But we’re on pace with it.”

The group is also hosting a “United March Against Gun Violence”- scheduled for June 2nd at 10 am at the St. Alphonsus Rock in St. Louis.

Missourinet St. Louis correspondent Todd Sauter contributed this story