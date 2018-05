The Kansas City Royals built a 9-0 lead in the second inning and held on for an 11-8 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday.

Mike Moustakas homered and drove in four runs for KC.

Jorge Soler went 4-for-5 with a home run and Hunter Dozier connected for his first big league bomb in the win.

Kevin McCarthy got the win in relief and Kelvin Herrera his 12th save.

The Royals have now won three-of-four and six of its last nine games.