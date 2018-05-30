Offense backs Wacha as Cardinals even series in Milwaukee.

Jedd Gyorko’s two-run single capped a four-run second inning and the Cardinals went on to beat the Brewers 6-1 at Miller Park. Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter and Francisco Pena hit solo homers for St. Louis. Carpenter finished the night with two RBIs. Michael Wacha took a shutout into the seventh to run his record to 6-and-1.

Wacha walked four, but only allowed two hits while striking out three.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says starting pitcher Michael Wacha was sharp.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says having a full arsenal of pitches has made starter Michael Wacha even better.

>>Cardinals Battle Brewers One More Time Today

The Cardinals battle the Brewers one more time this afternoon at Miller Park. It’s the finale of their three-game series, with Alex Reyes making his season debut for St. Louis. Milwaukee sends Junior Guerra to the mound. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. The Cards are 29-and-23, four games back in the NL Central.