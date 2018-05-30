Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-30-2018

Top Stories: Governor Greitens used military metaphors as he announced his resignation effective Friday. Greitens, who faces a litany of accusations, says he has not “broken any laws or committed any offense worthy of this treatment.” A Missouri House committee has been investigating Greitens for allegations involving sexual misconduct and state and federal campaign finance violations. Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson will assume the role as governor. According to his office, Parson was moving cattle on his farm in Bolivar when he learned that Governor Greitens was vacating his seat at roughly 4:30 p.m. yesterday. There’s currently no line of succession to fill the lieutenant governor seat when Parson becomes governor.