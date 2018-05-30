Jontay to return to Mizzou for his sophomore season

Jontay Porter will return to Mizzou for his sophomore season. He made the decision before Wednesday’s deadline. After testing the waters without hiring an agent, Porter has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft.

“We are excited that Jontay will return,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He had a great experience going through the pre-Draft process, got the feedback that he needed to do what is best for him and he will learn from it to improve in all areas of his game. Jontay has the potential to make a big jump from his freshman season and he’ll be a great leader for us on and off the court next year.”

Porter averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game during SEC play and was named SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year and SEC All-Freshman Team recognition after a stellar campaign. Porter finished the 2017-18 season with a team-high 55 blocked shots.