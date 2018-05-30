Esky’s first walk-off HR is Royals first walk-off win of the year (VIDEO)

A no-doubter. Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar took a 92 mph fastball over the bullpen in left field in the bottom of the 14th inning as the Royals walked off the Minnesota Twins 2-1.

“I knew right away,” Escobar said. “When I hit the ball, I said ‘Game over.'”

Former Mizzou star Kyle Gibson held the Royals scoreless for seven innings and left with a 1-0 lead, but Addison Reed ran into trouble when the Royals tied the game. Jon Jay and Mike Moustakas had singles, Reed hit Salvador Perez and walked Jorge Soler with the bases loaded.

Danny Duffy went six innings and allowed four hits and was able to escape damage in the third when the Twins load the bases, but only scored one.